Virginia victims had 150 years of combined service with city

This combination of photos provided by the City of Virginia Beach on Saturday, June 1, 2019 shows victims of Friday's shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Va. Top row from left are Laquita C. Brown, Ryan Keith Cox, Tara Welch Gallagher and Mary Louise Gayle. Middle row from left are Alexander Mikhail Gusev, Joshua O. Hardy, Michelle "Missy" Langer and Richard H. Nettleton. Bottom row from left are Katherine A. Nixon, Christopher Kelly Rapp, Herbert "Bert" Snelling and Robert "Bobby" Williams. (Courtesy City of Virginia Beach via AP) Associated Press

Sandra Deadwyler is overcome with emotion while praying during a vigil for the victims of the mass shooting at the Bridge Church, Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Va. DeWayne Craddock, a longtime city employee, opened fire at the municipal building Friday before police shot and killed him, authorities said. (Jonathon Gruenke/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Associated Press

Anthony Moore, center, and his fiancÃ©e Kaitlyn Mitchell, comfort each other during the prayer vigil at Strawbridge Marketplace, in response to a shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Va., Saturday, June 1, 2019. A longtime city employee opened fire at the building Friday before police shot and killed him, authorities said. (Daniel Sangjib Min/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) Associated Press

Community members pray during a vigil for the victims of the mass shooting at the Bridge Church Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Va. DeWayne Craddock, a longtime city employee, opened fire at the building Friday before police shot and killed him, authorities said. (Jonathon Gruenke/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Associated Press

Lisa Dunaway, center, of Virginia Beach, Va., holds hands with gatherers during a vigil in response to a shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Va., Saturday, June 1, 2019. A longtime city employee opened fire at the building Friday before police shot and killed him, authorities said. Associated Press

Sandra Deadwyler, left, participates in a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting at Bridge Church in Virginia Beach, Va., Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Va. DeWayne Craddock, a longtime city employee, opened fire at the municipal building Friday before police shot and killed him, authorities said. Associated Press

Virginia Beach, Va., council member Sabrina Wooten holds her hand out as she sings during a vigil in response to a fatal shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Va., Saturday, June 1, 2019. A longtime city employee opened fire at the building Friday before police shot and killed him, authorities said. Associated Press

Joseph Scott attends a vigil in response to a shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Va., Saturday, June 1, 2019. Scott, an engineering technician for the city, bumped into suspect DeWayne Craddock in the men's restroom of the building just minutes before Friday's shooting, and said he was in complete disbelief after learning later that Craddock was being blamed for the bloodshed. Associated Press

People gather to pray during a vigil in response to a fatal shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Va., Saturday, June 1, 2019. A longtime city employee opened fire at the building Friday before police shot and killed him, authorities said. Associated Press

People gather for a vigil in response to a fatal shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Va., Saturday, June 1, 2019. A longtime city employee opened fire at the building Friday before police shot and killed him, authorities said. Associated Press

Virginia Beach city manager Dave Hansen speaks at a news conference on a shooting at a municipal building, Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Va. Authorities identified the shooting suspect as DeWayne Craddock, a longtime city employee who opened fire at the building Friday before police shot and killed him, authorities said. Associated Press

Boards secure the front door to the home of shooting suspect DeWayne Craddock, Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Va., following a police raid. Craddock, a longtime city employee, opened fire at a municipal building Friday before police shot and killed him, authorities said. Associated Press

An American flag that is part of a makeshift memorial stands at the edge of a police cordon in front of a municipal building that was the scene of a shooting, Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Va. DeWayne Craddock, a longtime city employee, opened fire at the building Friday before police shot and killed him, authorities said. Associated Press

Rich Lindgren, of Virginia Beach, Va., places American flags at a makeshift memorial at the edge of a police cordon in front of a municipal building that was the scene of a shooting, Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Va. DeWayne Craddock, a longtime city employee, opened fire at the building Friday before police shot and killed him, authorities said. Associated Press

From left foreground, Solveig Barotti, Libby Poe, Ann Brady, pray with others during the prayer vigil at Strawbridge Marketplace in response to a shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Va., Saturday, June 1, 2019. A longtime city employee opened fire at the building Friday before police shot and killed him, authorities said. (Daniel Sangjib Min/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) Associated Press

Participants pray together with holding hands during the prayer vigil at Strawbridge Marketplace in response to a shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Va., Saturday, June 1, 2019. A longtime city employee opened fire at the building Friday before police shot and killed him, authorities said. (Daniel Sangjib Min/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) Associated Press

A member of an FBI works in a parking lot outside a municipal building that was the scene of a shooting, Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Va. DeWayne Craddock, a longtime city employee, opened fire at the building Friday before police shot and killed him, authorities said. Associated Press