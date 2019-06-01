 
Illinois

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

 
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- About 20 attorneys plan to volunteer this fall to help people expunge or seal their criminal records.


The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that the Sangamon County Expungement and Record Sealing Summit is scheduled for Oct. 19 in Springfield. Land of Lincoln Legal Aid secretary Joy Burgess calls the event "a chance for people to get it right." She says last year's summit helped about 230 people.

The attorneys will assist with cases where a person was arrested but not convicted. Candidates for expungement need to register so their Illinois State Police records are available to facilitate the process.

Petitions are filed with the circuit clerk, state police, prosecutors and the arresting and booking agency. Burgess says only about 15% of petitions are denied.

