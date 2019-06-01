Exhibits, panels, opera, more for Stonewall 50th anniversary

FILE - In this May 29, 2014 file photo, a man passes The Stonewall Inn in New York's Greenwich Village. The bar was the site of the Stonewall uprising that started on June 28, 1969 and galvanized the Gay Rights Movement. June 2019 Pride Month marks the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, with events that commemorate that moment and its impact through the last five decades. Associated Press

In this Oct. 11, 2017 file photo, People pass the Stonewall Inn, in New York City's West Village. The bar was the site of the Stonewall uprising that started on June 28, 1969 and galvanized the Gay Rights Movement.

FILE- In this June 26, 2016 file photo, parade participants ride on the Stonewall Inn's float along Fifth Avenue during the New York City Pride Parade.

In this June 25, 1994 file photo, marchers make their way down New York's Fifth Avenue in the International Dyke March. The march is part of a week-long series of activities leading up to the Gay Pride Parade commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising that became a defining moment in the LGBTQ movement.

FILE - In this June 28, 2009 file photo, drag queens wave from a float that honors the 40th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising during New York's annual Gay Pride Parade.

FILE- In this June 28, 2009 file photo, long strings of colorful balloons are moved to the front during New York's annual Gay Pride Parade.

FILE- In this June 26, 1994 file photo, marchers carrying a mile-long rainbow banner up First Avenue past the United Nations in New York City during the Stonewall 25 parade, marking the 25th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising.

FILE- In this June 24, 2018 file photo, revelers carry a Rainbow Flag along Fifth Avenue during the New York City Pride Parade in New York. June 28, 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, which fueled the fire for a global LGBTQ movement. From symposiums to movie screenings, walking tours to art exhibits, even an opera, a slew of institutions and organizations are filling June with events that commemorate that moment and its impact through the last five decades. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- If it's Pride Month, there's gotta be a parade. And there will be, in New York City and places around the country and world.

But this year is the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising that fueled the fire for a global LGBTQ movement, so there's also a lot more.

From symposiums to movie screenings, walking tours to art exhibits, and even an opera, a slew of institutions and organizations are filling June with events that commemorate that moment and its impact through the past five decades.

It's also being used as inspiration for the current generation of activists to keep pushing for the community's civil rights.