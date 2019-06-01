Exhibits, panels, opera, more for Stonewall 50th anniversary
NEW YORK -- If it's Pride Month, there's gotta be a parade. And there will be, in New York City and places around the country and world.
But this year is the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising that fueled the fire for a global LGBTQ movement, so there's also a lot more.
From symposiums to movie screenings, walking tours to art exhibits, and even an opera, a slew of institutions and organizations are filling June with events that commemorate that moment and its impact through the past five decades.
It's also being used as inspiration for the current generation of activists to keep pushing for the community's civil rights.
