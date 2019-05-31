 
Indiana

4 from Indiana sentenced in $125,000 veteran funds fraud

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 5/31/2019 9:40 AM
hello

NEW ALBANY, Ind. -- Four southern Indiana residents have been sentenced after authorities say they pocketed more than $125,000 through fundraisers touted as benefiting veterans and their families.

Federal prosecutors say James Linville was sentenced this week to 5 years in prison; Joanie Watson was sentenced to 3Â½ years; and Thomas Johnson and Amy Bennett were sentenced to 3 years. All four had been indicted on charges alleging that they solicited funds from individuals and businesses in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.

They allegedly pocketed more than $125,000 in cash, gift cards, merchandise and other donations to the Wounded Warrior Fund Inc. and the Wounded Warrior Foundation Inc.

Prosecutors say many of the 1,000 donors were led to believe they were donating to the Wounded Warrior Project , a nationally known legitimate organization.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 