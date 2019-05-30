 
NHL

Blues' Sundqvist faces possible suspension in Cup Final

 
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Updated 5/30/2019 11:23 AM
    Boston Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk, center, is assisted from the ice by Jake DeBrusk, left, and David Krejci, right, after an injury during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Boston. Associated Press

    St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist (70), of Sweden, and San Jose Sharks center Joe Pavelski (8) battle for the puck during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference final series Friday, May 17, 2019, in St. Louis. Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist is facing a potential suspension in the Stanley Cup Final after delivering a blow to the head of Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk.

Sundqvist had a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety on Thursday after the team arrives in St. Louis.

Sundqvist was assessed only a two-minute minor penalty for boarding for the hit that knocked Grzelcyk out of Game 2 on Wednesday night - and possibly longer.

Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said Grzelcyk was in the NHL's concussion protocol and listed as day-to-day. Several Bruins players took exception to the hit, including former Blues captain David Backes.

St. Louis is already without injured forward Robert Thomas. Zach Sanford would be the leading candidate to play in Game 3 Saturday night if Sundqvist is suspended.

The series is tied 1-1.

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP

