MLB attendance down another 1.4%, 4th straight drop

 
By RONALD BLUM
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 5/30/2019 2:30 PM
NEW YORK -- Major League Baseball's average attendance of 26,854 is 1.4% below the 27,242 through the similar point last season, which wound up below 30,000 for the first time since 2003.

Baltimore, Cincinnati, Minnesota and Tampa Bay set stadium lows this year. Kansas City had its smallest home crowd since 2011, and Toronto and San Francisco since 2010.

Miami and the Rays drew 12,653 Wednesday night - combined. The Marlins' average attendance is less than Triple-A Las Vegas.

Nineteen of the 30 teams have experienced falls.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred attributes this year's drop to lower season ticket sales but emphasizes day-of-game sales are up 6%.

AP Baseball Writer Mike Fitzpatrick and AP Sports Writer David Ginsburg contributed to this report.

