Illinois governor activating National Guard amid flooding

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 5/30/2019 8:30 AM
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is activating the Illinois National Guard to respond to recent severe flooding .

Pritzker is holding a Thursday morning news conference at the Illinois Emergency Management Agency in Springfield with Adjutant General Richard Neely and others about the planned activation.

The update comes a day after Madison County in southern Illinois was declared a disaster area and National Guard help was sought to aid in flood-fighting efforts. County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said the disaster exists due to record-breaking flooding along the Mississippi River.

Emergency management officials say agencies are pre-positioning equipment near levees and the county has sent its sandbagging machine to Alton. High water has forced some bridges across the Mississippi River to close between Illinois and Missouri, causing detours for some motorists.

