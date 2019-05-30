2 charged with killing mother who shielded baby from gunfire

CHICAGO -- Two central Illinois men are charged with first-degree murder in the Chicago shooting death of a woman who was shielding her 1-year-old daughter from their gunfire.

Authorities say 39-year-old Michael Washington and 23-year-old Eric Adams are due in court Thursday. They are both from Urbana.

The men are charged in the Tuesday morning fatal shooting of 24-year-old Brittany Hill. Police say Hill was holding her daughter when gunfire erupted. Police say Hill placed her body over the baby to shield her from the bullets when Hill was shot. The baby wasn't injured.

Police say the men were arrested later Tuesday in Urbana. Police believe they were targeting three people near Hill in a gang-related conflict.

Neither man had listed phone numbers to pursue comment on their behalf.