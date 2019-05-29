7 dead, 21 missing after SKorean tour boat sinks in Hungary

hello

A rescue boat searches for victims late Wednesday, May 29, 2019, after a tourist boat crashed with a river cruise boat, in River Danube in Budapest. The boat capsized and sunk in the river Wednesday evening, with dozens of people on board, including passengers and crew, Hungarian media reported. (Peter Lakatos/MTI via AP) Associated Press

A rescue boat searches for victims late Wednesday, May 29, 2019, after a tourist boat crashed with a river cruise boat, in River Danube in Budapest. The boat capsized and sunk in the river Wednesday evening, with dozens of people on board, including passengers and crew, Hungarian media reported. (Peter Lakatos/MTI via AP) Associated Press

Police and ambulances are parked on the river bank early Thursday, May 30, 2019 after a tourist boat crashed with a river cruise boat in River Danube in Budapest, Hungary. The boat capsized and sunk in the river Wednesday evening, with dozens of people on board, including passengers and crew, Hungarian media reported.(Zsolt Szigetvary/MTI via AP) Associated Press

Police officers stand on a landing dock early Thursday, May 30, 2019 after a tourist boat crashed with a river cruise boat in River Danube in Budapest, Hungary, late Wednesday, May 29. The boat capsized and sunk in the river Wednesday evening, with dozens of people on board, including passengers and crew, Hungarian media reported. (Peter Lakatos/MTI via AP) Associated Press

A man stands in front of a gate of the headquarters of Very Good Tour Co. in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 30, 2019. A sightseeing boat carrying 33 South Korean passengers and two crew members collided with another vessel and sank in the Danube River in downtown Budapest. The South Korean tourists are confirmed to have been on a package tour to Hungary sold by the travel agency. Associated Press

A woman moves past a gate of the headquarters of Very Good Tour Co. in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 30, 2019. A sightseeing boat carrying 33 South Korean passengers and two crew members collided with another vessel and sank in the Danube River in downtown Budapest. The South Korean tourists are confirmed to have been on a package tour to Hungary sold by the travel agency. Associated Press

Employees of Very Good Tour Co. talk on the phones at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 30, 2019. A sightseeing boat carrying 33 South Korean passengers and two crew members collided with another vessel and sank in the Danube River in downtown Budapest. The tourists are confirmed to have been on a package tour to Hungary sold by the travel agency. Associated Press

A rescue boat searches for victims late Wednesday, May 29, 2019, after a tourist boat crashed with a river cruise boat, in River Danube in Budapest. The boat capsized and sunk in the river Wednesday evening, with dozens of people on board, including passengers and crew, Hungarian media reported.(Peter Lakatos/MTI via AP) Associated Press

Members of the South Korean embassy Budapest staff talk with police officers on the river bank in Budapest early Thursday, May 30, 2019. A sightseeing boat carrying 33 South Korean passengers and two crew members collided with another vessel and sank in the Danube River in downtown Budapest.(Zsolt Szigetvary/MTI via AP) Associated Press

The Very Good Tour agency senior official Lee Sang-moo, center, arrives to hold a press conference at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 30, 2019. A sightseeing boat carrying 33 South Korean passengers and two crew members collided with another vessel and sank in the Danube River in downtown Budapest. Associated Press

The Very Good Tour agency senior official Lee Sang-moo, right, speaks during a press conference at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 30, 2019. A sightseeing boat carrying 33 South Korean passengers and two crew members collided with another vessel and sank in the Danube River in downtown Budapest. Associated Press

The Very Good Tour agency senior official Lee Sang-moo, left, bows to make an apology during a press conference at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 30, 2019. A sightseeing boat carrying 33 South Korean passengers and two crew members collided with another vessel and sank in the Danube River in downtown Budapest. Associated Press

Rescuers and police officers inspect the River Danube from a landing dock after a tourist boat crashed with another ship late Wednesday, May 29, 2019. The boat capsized and sunk in the Danube River Wednesday evening, May 29, 2019, in Budapest, with dozens of people on board, including passengers and crew, Hungarian media reported. (Zsolt Szigetvary/MTI via AP) Associated Press

Lee Sang-moo, senior official of The Very Good Tour agency, top center, speaks during a press conference at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 30, 2019. A sightseeing boat carrying 33 South Korean passengers and two crew members collided with another vessel and sank in the Danube River in downtown Budapest. Associated Press

A rescue boat searches of victims after a tourist boat crashed with another ship late Wednesday, May 29, 2019. The boat capsized and sunk in the Danube River Wednesday evening, May 29, 2019, in Budapest, with dozens of people on board, including passengers and crew, Hungarian media reported. (Zsolt Szigetvary/MTI via AP) Associated Press

Police officers stand on a landing dock early Thursday, May 30, 2019 after a tourist boat crashed with a river cruise boat in River Danube in Budapest, Hungary, late Wednesday, May 29. The boat capsized and sunk in the river Wednesday evening, with dozens of people on board, including passengers and crew, Hungarian media reported. (Peter Lakatos/MTI via AP) Associated Press

Police officers stand on a landing dock early Thursday, May 30, 2019 after a tourist boat crashed with a river cruise boat in River Danube in Budapest, Hungary, late Wednesday, May 29. The boat capsized and sunk in the river Wednesday evening, with dozens of people on board, including passengers and crew, Hungarian media reported. (Peter Lakatos/MTI via AP) Associated Press

National disaster management rescue staff participate in a search operation for survivors on the River Danube in downtown Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, May 30 2019, following a collision of a hotel ship and a smaller tourist cruise ship on the previous evening. (Peter Lakatos/MTI via AP) Associated Press

National disaster management rescue staff participate in a search operation for survivors on the River Danube in downtown Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, May 30 2019, following a collision of a hotel ship and a smaller tourist cruise ship on the previous evening. (Peter Lakatos/MTI via AP) Associated Press

A fire brigade rescue boat takes part in the search operation for survivors on the River Danube in downtown Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, May 30 2019, as a sightseeing boat collided with another vessel and capsized Wednesday night. The cruise ship sank with thirty-three South Korean passengers and two Hungarian staff on board. (Peter Lakatos/MTI via AP) Associated Press

A fire brigade rescue boat takes a part in the search operation for survivors on the River Danube in downtown Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, May 30 2019, as a sightseeing boat collided with another vessel and capsized Wednesday night. The cruise ship sank with thirty-three South Korean passengers and two Hungarian staff on board. (Peter Lakatos/MTI via AP) Associated Press

Ships conduct a search operation for survivors on the River Danube in downtown Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, May 30, 2019, as a sightseeing boat collided with another vessel and capsized Wednesday night. The cruise ship sank with thirty-three South Korean passengers and two Hungarian staff on board. (Peter Lakatos/MTI via AP) Associated Press

South Korean Embassy personnel help identifying the victims of an accident during a search operation for survivors on the River Danube in downtown Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, May 30, 2019. A massive search was underway on the Danube River in downtown Budapest for missing people after a sightseeing boat with 33 South Korean tourists collided with another vessel and sank during an evening downpour.(Zsolt Szigetvary/MTI via AP) Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- A massive search was underway on the Danube River in downtown Budapest for 21 people missing after a sightseeing boat with 33 South Korean tourists sank after colliding with another vessel during an evening downpour. Seven people are confirmed dead, officials said Thursday.

Another seven have been rescued, Pal Gyorfi, spokesman for the National Ambulance Service, said. They were hospitalized in stable condition following the accident Wednesday night.

Two Hungarian crew members are also missing.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in instructed officials to employ "all available resources" to support the rescue efforts in Hungary. Moon's spokeswoman Ko Min-jung said in Seoul that Moon also ordered the launch of a government task force led by Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and maintain close communication with the family members of the South Korean passengers.

A team of South Korean officials were to leave for Hungary later Thursday.

The 33 South Koreans included 30 tourists on a package tour program in Europe, two guides and one photographer, according to the South Korea-based Very Good Tour agency, which organized the trip.

Agency officials said the tourists left South Korea on May 25 and were supposed to return June 1.

Most of them were traveling with their families, including a 6-year-old girl. Her status wasn't immediately clear but she didn't appear on a list of survivors provided by the tour agency.

Senior agency official Lee Sang-moo disclosed the identities of the seven rescued South Koreans - six women and one man, aged between 31 and 66.

The sunken boat was located early Thursday near the Margit Bridge, not far from the neo-Gothic Parliament building on the riverbank. Lee, the tour agency official, said the boat was anchored when it was hit by a bigger ship.

Employees from the South Korean Embassy in Budapest were assisting Hungarian officials in identifying those rescued and the deceased.

Officials said searchers were checking the Danube for miles (kilometers) downriver from Budapest. The river was fast-flowing and rising as heavy rain continued in the city. Water temperatures were about 10 to 12 degrees Celsius (50-53 degrees Fahrenheit).

Earlier, the news website Index.hu said one of those rescued was found near the Petofi Bridge, which is about 3 kilometers (2 miles) south of Parliament.

Dozens of rescue personnel, including from the military and divers, were involved in the search.

The boat that sank was identified as the "Hableany" (Mermaid), which is described on the sightseeing company's website as "one of the smallest members of the fleet." It has two decks and a capacity for 60 people, or 45 for sightseeing cruises.

Mihaly Toth, a spokesman for the Panorama Deck boating company, said the "Hableany" was on a "routine city sightseeing trip" when the accident happened. He told state television that he had no information about any technical problems with the boat, which he said was serviced regularly.

___

Hyung-jin Kim reported from Seoul, South Korea. Associated Press writer Kim Tong-hyung in Seoul, South Korea, contributed to this report.