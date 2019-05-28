 
Spanish police arrest soccer players for match-fixing

 
Associated Press
 
 
Posted5/28/2019 7:00 AM
MADRID -- The Spanish league says several soccer players have been arrested for suspected match-fixing in Spain.

The league says the arrests were carried out by the National Police on Tuesday, and says it instigated the investigation by denouncing the suspected match-fixing.

The police say the operation is ongoing.

