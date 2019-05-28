Spanish police arrest soccer players for match-fixing
Posted5/28/2019 7:00 AM
hello
MADRID -- The Spanish league says several soccer players have been arrested for suspected match-fixing in Spain.
The league says the arrests were carried out by the National Police on Tuesday, and says it instigated the investigation by denouncing the suspected match-fixing.
The police say the operation is ongoing.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.