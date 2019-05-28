 
News

EPA accepts grant proposals for runoff prevention projects

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 5/28/2019 6:29 PM
hello

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is taking grant applications for projects intended to reduce runoff of polluted water into the Great Lakes.

About $14 million will be divided among roughly 30 projects targeting excess nutrients and storm water, which feed harmful algae blooms and otherwise degrade water quality.

One category of recipients will include projects that use market-based approaches, which EPA says will lower costs.

Others will focus on riparian restoration in the Maumee River area, green infrastructure, manure management and farmer-led education and outreach programs.

The grants are being offered under the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which funds projects dealing with longstanding challenges such as toxic pollution and invasive species, runoff and habitat loss.

The application deadline is July 12. Government agencies, tribes, universities and nonprofits are among those eligible.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 