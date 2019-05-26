 
Federer returns to play at French Open after 4-year absence

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted5/26/2019 7:00 AM
  • Roger Federer of Switzerland serves the ball to Borna Cedric of Croatia at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Thursday, May 16, 2019.

  • Switzerland's Roger Federer returns the ball during his match against Portugal's Joao Sousa at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Thursday, May, 16, 2019.

  • Switzerland's Roger Federer serves the ball during his match against Portugal's Joao Sousa at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Thursday, May, 16, 2019.

PARIS -- Roger Federer is in action on the opening day of the French Open.

Returning to play at Roland Garros for the first time since 2015, Federer opens against 73rd-ranked Lorenzo Sonego in the third match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Also Sunday, 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza faces 96th-ranked American Taylor Townsend in the first match at the tournament's newest stadium, Court Simonne Mathieu.

Sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat Federer at the Australian Open, plays Maximilian Marterer.

Others in action include: seventh-seeded Kei Nishikori; last year's semifinalist Marc Cecchinato; last week's Italian Open champion Karolina Pliskova, Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens.

The French Open is the only one of the four Grand Slam tournaments to begin on a Sunday.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

