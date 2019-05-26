Cubs slugger Kris Bryant exits game after outfield collision

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant throws to first to get out Washington Nationals' Howie Kendrick during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Washington. The Cubs won 6-5. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant stretches with the bat in the dugout during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Washington. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant catches a fly ball hit by Cincinnati Reds' Derek Dietrich in foul territory during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant reacts after hitting a foul ball during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, May 24, 2019, in Chicago. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Cubs slugger Kris Bryant has left their game against Cincinnati after colliding with center fielder Jason Heyward on a drive in the sixth inning.

With two outs and a runner on first Sunday, Heyward and Bryant converged on Eugenio SuÃ¡rez's fly ball toward the gap in right-center. It looked as if Heyward called off Bryant on the play, but they ran into each other and the ball went off Heyward's glove.

Bryant, a natural third baseman who occasionally plays the outfield, stayed down as SuÃ¡rez hustled into third on the error. Chicago manager Joe Maddon and a trainer ran out to take a look, and the 2016 NL MVP gingerly walked off the field after a short conversation.

Albert Almora Jr. came in to play center field, and Heyward moved to right to replace Bryant.

