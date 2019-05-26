 
Cubs

Cubs slugger Kris Bryant exits game after outfield collision

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 5/26/2019 3:49 PM
  Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant reacts after hitting a foul ball during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, May 24, 2019, in Chicago.

    Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant reacts after hitting a foul ball during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, May 24, 2019, in Chicago. Associated Press

  Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant catches a fly ball hit by Cincinnati Reds' Derek Dietrich in foul territory during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Chicago.

    Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant catches a fly ball hit by Cincinnati Reds' Derek Dietrich in foul territory during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Chicago. Associated Press

  Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant stretches with the bat in the dugout during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Washington.

    Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant stretches with the bat in the dugout during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Washington. Associated Press

  Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant throws to first to get out Washington Nationals' Howie Kendrick during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Washington. The Cubs won 6-5.

    Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant throws to first to get out Washington Nationals' Howie Kendrick during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Washington. The Cubs won 6-5. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Cubs slugger Kris Bryant has left their game against Cincinnati after colliding with center fielder Jason Heyward on a drive in the sixth inning.

With two outs and a runner on first Sunday, Heyward and Bryant converged on Eugenio SuÃ¡rez's fly ball toward the gap in right-center. It looked as if Heyward called off Bryant on the play, but they ran into each other and the ball went off Heyward's glove.

Bryant, a natural third baseman who occasionally plays the outfield, stayed down as SuÃ¡rez hustled into third on the error. Chicago manager Joe Maddon and a trainer ran out to take a look, and the 2016 NL MVP gingerly walked off the field after a short conversation.

Albert Almora Jr. came in to play center field, and Heyward moved to right to replace Bryant.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

