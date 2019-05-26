Magnitude-8 earthquake strikes north-central Peru
Posted5/26/2019 7:00 AM
hello
LIMA, Peru -- The U.S. Geological Survey says a large earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.0 has struck in north-central Peru.
The quake, at a moderate depth of 114 kilometers (71 miles) struck at 2:41 a.m., 80 kilometers (50 miles) southeast of the village of Lagunas and 98 kilometer (158 kilometers) east-northeast of the larger town of Yurimaguas. Earthquakes that are closer to the surface generally cause more destruction.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.