Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame seeks 2019 nominations

hello

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- People who have records of extraordinary service to improving conservation efforts and outdoor recreation in Illinois are eligible for induction into the state's Outdoor Hall of Fame .

The Illinois Conservation Foundation announced this week that it's accepting nominations for the 2019 Hall of Fame class.

The foundation since 2002 has recognized people who have promoted fishing, hunting, conservation and safety education, led efforts to preserve or enhance fish and wildlife habitat or to protect and restore state lakes and rivers.

Nominees will be inducted into the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame this fall at the annual Illinois Conservation Foundation Gala.

Nominations must be submitted on the official form by June 30.

___

Online:

Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame: https://bit.ly/2wei3sJ

Illinois Conservation Foundation: http://www.ilcf.org/portal/