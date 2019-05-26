Accident leaves 12 police officers injured, 10 are cops
Updated 5/26/2019 9:52 AM
hello
CHICAGO -- Ten Chicago police officers were among a dozen people injured in a multi-vehicle crash in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.
Authorities say a marked Chicago Police Department van and several civilian vehicles were involved in the crash late Saturday.
A police spokesman says the officers were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
A man and a woman were taken with non-life threatening injuries to Norwegian American Hospital. No other injuries were reported.
Chicago police have not released details on how the accident occurred.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.