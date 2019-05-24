SuÃ¡rez hits 2-run homer in 9th, Reds rally past Cubs 6-5

hello

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto reacts after striking out swinging during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, May 24, 2019, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo hits a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, May 24, 2019, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward throws his helmet after striking out swinging during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, May 24, 2019, in Chicago. Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker hits a one-run double against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, May 24, 2019, in Chicago. Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds' Yasiel Puig hits an RBI single against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 24, 2019, in Chicago. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Eugenio SuÃ¡rez hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning off Cubs reliever Steve Cishek, rallying the Cincinnati Reds over Chicago 6-5 on Friday.

Joey Votto drew a leadoff walk from Cishek (1-2) and Suarez hit the next pitch for his 14th home run.

Yasiel Puig hit a two-run homer and an RBI single for the Reds after missing two games with a sprained right shoulder.

Anthony Rizzo homered for the third straight game, and Kyle Schwarber and Kris Bryant also went deep to help Chicago take an early 4-0 lead. The NL Central-leading Cubs have lost three of four to the last-place Reds this season.

Pinch-hitter Willson Contreras singled home Rizzo in the eighth to put Chicago ahead 5-4. Jesse Winker's double off Brad Brach in the Reds seventh tied it at 4.

David Hernandez (1-2) got one out and the win despite giving up Contreras' RBI single. Raisel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his 11th in 13 chances.

Kyle Hendricks retired the first 10 Cincinnati batters, then allowed three runs on six hits in a six-inning no-decision. After 99 pitches, the right-hander was replaced by Brach to begin the seventh.

Anthony DeSclafani was roughed up for the fourth straight start, yielding four runs on five hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Schwarber hit his first career leadoff homer, a 449-foot drive bounced on the rear aisle of the right-field bleachers and on to Sheffield Avenue.

After Schwarber walked with two outs in the third, Bryant lifted his 12th homer to right-center. Rizzo followed with his 14th, striking the right field scoreboard for the second time in three games to make it 4-0.

Votto's bloop double to center with one out in the fourth gave Cincinnati its first hit and baserunner. After Hendricks hit Winker with a pitch, Puig lined an RBI single.

Puig's two-run shot off Hendricks to left-center in the sixth closed it to 4-3. The Reds tied it 4-all in seventh off Brach on three straight hits, capped by Winker's double, with two outs.

10K

Amir Garrett entered with one out in the seventh and notched his 10th straight out by strikeout (over four appearances) when he got Schwarber looking. Bryant ended Garrett's string with a comebacker to the 6-foot-5 Reds left-hander to close out the inning.

NICE MONTH

Hendricks was 3-0 in five May starts with a 1.96 ERA. His run started with a four-hit, complete-game shutout of St. Louis on May 3.

LEADOFF MAN

Schwarber batted first for the ninth time this season and 50th time in his career.

ROSTER MOVES

The Reds recalled RHP Matt Bowman from and optioned OF Phillip Ervin to Triple-A Louisville. Bowman entered in the sixth and retired all four hitters he faced.

The Cubs recalled RHP James Norwood and returned RHP Rowan Wick to Triple-A Iowa. Norwood is 1-0 with a 4.95 ERA and three saves with Iowa. Wick was called up on Wednesday and gave up one run in one inning in Chicago's 9-7 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: Puig played right field and batted fifth. He injured his shoulder making a catch and crashing into the wall in Cincinnati on Sunday. . Manager David Bell said INF Scooter Gennett (60-day IL, severe groin strain) took fielding drills and swung bat this week. There's no timetable for his return.

Cubs: RHP Pedro Strop (left hamstring strain) is scheduled for another bullpen session Saturday. Manager Joe Maddon considers Strop's return as key to shoring up the Cubs' inconsistent bullpen. "The (Cubs') biggest weakness - it's no big secret - the bullpen, we've had different issues with that," Maddon said. "Getting Stropy back is huge."

UP NEXT

Reds RHP Tyler Mahle (1-5, 3.51) faces Cubs RHP Yu Darvish (2-3, 5.06) on Saturday. Darvish doesn't have a decision in four previous starts, but in his last two has struck out 18 while trimming his walks to three. Mahle got his first win a week ago against the Dodgers after starting the season with five losses.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports