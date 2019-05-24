Savarino scores late, Real Salt Lake beats Atlanta United

LA Galaxy's Uriel Antuna (18) celebrates with Efrain Alvarez as Orlando City's Kyle Smith, left, and Sacha Kljestan (16) react at the end of an MLS soccer match Friday, May 24, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. The Galaxy won 1-0. Associated Press

Real Salt Lake's Jefferson Savarino (7) vies for the ball with Atlanta United's Brek Shea (20) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Sandy, Utah, Friday, May 24, 2019. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP) Associated Press

SANDY, Utah -- Jefferson Savarino's long-range blast late in stoppage time gave Real Salt Lake a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Friday night.

Savarino shook free and sent a high, hard shot from outside the box to the far side for his second goal of the season.

Sebastian Saucedo opened the scoring for Salt Lake (6-6-1) in the 36th minute. Outside the box, Saucedo put the ball between diving goalkeeper Brian Guzan and the post.

Josef MartÃ­nez tied it for defending MSL champion Atlanta (6-5-2) in the 78th minute. MartÃ­nez finished a run down the middle by slipping around a defender in the box just in time to slot Franco Escobar's centering pass past Nick Rimando.

GALAXY 1, ORLANDO CITY 0

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Jonathan dos Santos scored in the 19th minute, David Bingham made six saves for his fourth shutout and Los Angeles beat Orlando City to end a four-game losing streak.

The Galaxy (8-5-1) played their second game without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the star forward banned for two games for violent conduct. Orlando City dropped to 4-7-3.

