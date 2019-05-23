Hawaii Bowl returns to Christmas Eve for 2019
Updated 5/23/2019 3:30 PM
hello
HONOLULU -- The Hawaii Bowl will be back on Christmas Eve this year after being played on Dec. 22 last season, only the fourth time in the game's history that it had not been held on Dec. 24.
The game will feature teams from the Mountain West Conference, the American Athletic Conference or BYU. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST on ESPN.
The game was created in 2002 after Hawaii finished the 2001 season with a 9-3 record and was not invited to a bowl game.
Louisiana Tech beat Hawaii 31-14 in last year's game. It was Hawaii's record eighth appearance.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.