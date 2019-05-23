Facebook says it removed more than 3 billion fake accounts from October to March, twice as many as the previous 6 months
Updated 5/23/2019 11:00 AM
hello
SAN FRANCISCO -- Facebook says it removed more than 3 billion fake accounts from October to March, twice as many as the previous 6 months.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.