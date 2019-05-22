Grains mostly lower, livestock lower
Updated 5/22/2019 9:54 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for July delivery declined 18.60 cents at $4.7060 a bushel; Jul corn fell 4.60 cents at $3.9340 a bushel; July oats rose 13.80 cents at $3.19 a bushel; while July soybeans dropped 14.80 cents at 8.2740 bushel.
Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Jun. live cattle was off .75 cent at $1.1060 a pound; May feeder cattle lost .50 cent $1.3408 a pound; Jun lean hogs fell 1.04 cents at .8978 a pound.
