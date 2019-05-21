 
Pro Sports

Shanghai SIPG, Urawa Reds advance in Asian Champions League

 
Associated Press
Updated 5/21/2019 7:50 AM
SEOUL, South Korea -- Shanghai SIPG and Urawa Reds both advanced to the knockout round of the Asian Champions League on Tuesday.

Former Brazil international Oscar scored a hat trick to lead Shanghai over Group H winner Ulsan Horang-i 5-0, while Urawa beat Beijing Guoan 3-0 in Group G.

Oscar, who signed for the Chinese club from Chelsea in December 2016, scored twice in the first half and once in the second. Li Shenglong and Hu Jinghang also scored for Shanghai.

In the other Group H match, Japanese club Kawasaki Frontale beat Sydney FC 4-0.

Kazuki Nagasawa, Yuki Moto and Shinzo Koroki scored a goal each for Urawa, which won the continental title in 2007 and 2017.

Also in Group G, already-advanced Jeonbuk Motors played out a 0-0 draw with Thai champion Buriram United.

