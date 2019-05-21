Swedish club Djurgarden says player has been racially abused
Updated 5/21/2019 1:01 PM
hello
STOCKHOLM -- Swedish club Djurgarden says one of its players has received racial abuse following a top-flight league game in which he won a penalty.
The Stockholm-based team says striker Mohamed Buya Turay, who is black, has been the subject of "unacceptable messages - both serious insults and racist abuse" since the 2-0 win over Elfsborg on Sunday.
Djurgarden says it does not accept one of its players being exposed to these attacks and wants to "distance itself from this type of behavior."
Buya Turay was awarded a penalty after being tripped by an Elfsborg player, even though the offense took place just outside the area.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.