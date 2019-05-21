New Coke, from 1985, makes comeback with 'Stranger Things'

NEW YORK -- New Coke is making a comeback as part of a Coca-Cola's partnership with the Netflix drama "Stranger Things."

The companies announced the venture on Tuesday.

New Coke was considered one of the biggest marketing mistakes when it was launched in 1985. Changing Coke's formula didn't sit well with customers and the new version was dropped after 79 days.

Coca-Cola agreed to resurrect it for a limited run after Netflix told the company season 3 of "Stranger Things" would be set in the summer of 1985. The company had to retrieve the New Coke recipe from its safe. Workers also had to recreate the logo and the slightly different Coke red for the cans from more than three decades ago.

Coca-Cola will release a limited number of New Coke cans Thursday as part of a "Stranger Things" package.