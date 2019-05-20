Incoming Chicago mayor has path to historic police reforms

FILE - In this April 2, 2019, Lori Lightfoot speaks to supporters at her election night party in Chicago. Lightfoot is coming into the Chicago mayorâs office pledging to overhaul the cityâs police force. She isnât the first incoming mayor to make such a promise, but she may be the one with the best chance of actually getting it done. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Lori Lightfoot is coming into the Chicago mayor's office pledging to overhaul the city's police force.

She isn't the first incoming mayor to make such a promise, but she may be the one with the best chance of actually getting it done.

One reason is that she'll have a federal judge as an ally after she's sworn in Monday. U.S. District Judge Robert Dow recently approved a court-monitored police reform plan. He has the power to hold reform slackers in contempt.

Even with court backing, Lightfoot faces obstacles to enacting meaningful changes. The police union has been hostile to key provisions of the plan, arguing that many will make it impossible for officers to do their jobs right.