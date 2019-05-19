 
Illinois

Police: Pickup crashed into home, struck sleeping woman

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 5/19/2019 2:43 PM
hello

SPRING GROVE, Ill. -- Sheriff's officials in northern Illinois say a pickup truck struck an SUV, utility pole and fence before crashing into a home and pinning a woman who was asleep.

Lake County Sheriff's officials say 28-year-old Talon C. Franz of Fox Lake was driving the truck and fled the scene early Sunday. Sheriff's officials say firefighters extricated the 71-year-old woman pinned under the truck. She was taken to a McHenry hospital along with the driver and passenger of the SUV. All had non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff's deputies located Franz at his home and arrested him. He is held on $75,000 bail in the Lake County jail and due in court Wednesday. He faces a felony count of leaving the scene of a traffic crash and other charges.

Franz did not have a listed phone number to pursue comment. The public defender's office didn't immediately return a message Sunday seeking comment.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 