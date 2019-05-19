 
Movies

'John Wick 3' dethrones 'Avengers: Endgame' with $57 million

 
By LINDSEY BAHR
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 5/19/2019 10:56 AM
  • This image released by Lionsgate shows Keanu Reeves in a scene from "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum." (Niko Tavernise/Lionsgate via AP)

  • This image released by Disney shows Scarlett Johansson, left, and Jeremy Renner in a scene from "Avengers: Endgame." (Disney/Marvel Studios via AP)

  • In this image released by Warner Bros. Pictures, Charles Melton, left, and Yara Shahidi appear in a scene from the film âThe Sun Is Also a Star.â (Atsushi Nishijima/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

LOS ANGELES -- The box office has a new king and his name is John Wick.

The third installment of the hyper violent Keanu Reeves franchise has taken the top spot at the North American box office and ended the three-week reign of "Avengers: Endgame." Studios on Sunday say "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" has grossed an estimated $57 million in its opening weekend.

"Avengers: Endgame" slid to second place in its fourth weekend with $29.4 million. Domestically, it's now second only to "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

"PokÃ©mon Detective Pikachu" placed third with $24.8 million and "A Dog's Journey" opened in fourth with an underwhelming $8 million.

The young adult adaptation "The Sun Is Also a Star" fizzled in its debut, grossing only $2.6 million and landing in eighth place.

