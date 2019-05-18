Argentina's FernÃ¡ndez announces vice presidential bid

In this handout photo provided by the Unidad Ciudadana political party, former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez smiles as she officially present her book "Sincerely," during the Buenos Aires book fair in Argentina, Thursday, May 9, 2019. The presentation of her memoirs has become a best-seller since its release. (Unidad Ciudadana via AP ) Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- Argentina's former President Cristina FernÃ¡ndez has announced her candidacy for vice president in October's general elections.

In a video posted on Twitter on Saturday, FernÃ¡ndez said that former cabinet chief Alberto FernÃ¡ndez will lead the ticket.

"I have asked Alberto FernÃ¡ndez to head the formula that we will integrate together, he as a presidential candidate and I as a vice presidential candidate," she said.

Alberto FernÃ¡ndez served as chief of staff from 2003 to 2007 for FernÃ¡ndez's predecessor and late husband, NÃ©stor Kirchner. He remained in that position during a portion of FernÃ¡ndez's term as president from 2007 to 2015.

Alberto FernÃ¡ndez will challenge conservative President Mauricio Macri, who has seen his popularity ratings plummet due to high inflation.