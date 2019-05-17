 
Chicago

Prosecutor: Pregnant Chicago teen was strangled while being shown photo album of late son and brother of her attackers

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 5/17/2019 12:41 PM
hello

CHICAGO -- Prosecutor: Pregnant Chicago teen was strangled while being shown photo album of late son and brother of her attackers.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 