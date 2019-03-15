Thunder add jersey sponsor patch; now on all 30 NBA teams

Oklahoma City Thunder's Paul George reacts after a dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Indianapolis. Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma City Thunder are adding a jersey patch, becoming the 30th and final NBA team with a corporate sponsorship on their uniform.

The team says the patch with the logo of Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores will be on Thunder uniforms starting with their game Saturday against Golden State.

The NBA began selling jersey sponsorships in 2017-18, when Nike became the league's official apparel company. The program has brought in more than $150 million in revenue.