Thunder add jersey sponsor patch; now on all 30 NBA teams
Updated 3/15/2019 7:25 AM
OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma City Thunder are adding a jersey patch, becoming the 30th and final NBA team with a corporate sponsorship on their uniform.
The team says the patch with the logo of Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores will be on Thunder uniforms starting with their game Saturday against Golden State.
The NBA began selling jersey sponsorships in 2017-18, when Nike became the league's official apparel company. The program has brought in more than $150 million in revenue.
