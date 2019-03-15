 
Lawsuit from ex-St. Mary's president says she was forced out

 
Associated Press
Updated 3/15/2019 7:27 AM
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The former president of St. Mary's College who abruptly resigned after two years with the Catholic women's liberal art college in northern Indiana has filed a lawsuit alleging she was forced out.

The South Bend Tribune and WSBT-TV report the lawsuit says Janice Cervelli resigned last year from the school in South Bend after being pressured to do so by Mary Burke, chair of the Saint Mary's College Board of Trustees. Legal documents don't include an explanation of why Cervelli was allegedly asked to resign.

The lawsuit says Cervelli loved her job, did it well and wanted to remain president of the school.

In a statement from the college, Burke says the board disagrees with the allegations in the lawsuit and the college plans to file a legal response.

