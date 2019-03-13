Ravens rebound to secure RB Ingram, FS Thomas as free agents

hello

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2018, file photo, Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas celebrates a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle. The Baltimore Ravens finally made their move during the NFLâs free agent frenzy, securing running back Mark Ingram and safety Earl Thomas on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2018, file photo, New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) outruns the tackle of Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati. The Baltimore Ravens finally made their move during the NFLâs free agent frenzy, securing running back Mark Ingram and safety Earl Thomas on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Associated Press

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens finally made their move during the NFL's free agent frenzy, securing running back Mark Ingram and safety Earl Thomas on Wednesday.

After losing receiver John Brown and linebackers C.J. Mosley, Terrell Suggs and Za'darius Smith earlier in the week, Ravens first-year general manager Eric DeCosta bounced back to address two glaring needs.

Ingram agreed to terms on a three-year contract and Thomas accepted a four-year deal. In addition, the Ravens formally announced the trade of quarterback Joe Flacco to Denver for a fourth-round draft pick.

The 29-year-old Ingram scored 50 touchdowns during eight years with the New Orleans Saints. Arriving with 106 games of experience, including 64 starts, Ingram provides stability to a Baltimore backfield that last year counted heavily on rookie Gus Edwards.

Ingram has 204 receptions over the past five seasons and should fit well into a controlled offense directed by quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Thomas, 29, arrives after a nine-year run with Seattle. He is expected to replace free safety Eric Weddle, who played three seasons in Baltimore before being released last week.

Despite having his 2018 season end with a broken left leg, Thomas finished with three interceptions. No one on the Ravens had more than two last year.

Thomas has 28 career interceptions, 11 forced fumbles and had at least 88 tackles in four different seasons.

The addition of Thomas fills out a solid defensive backfield that currently features Thomas and Tony Jefferson in the back end; Marlon Humphrey, Jimmy Smith and Brandon Carr as outside cornerbacks; and Tavon Young in the slot.

By signing Ingram and Thomas, the Ravens softened the blow of losing three members of the NFL's No. 1 defense to free agency. Mosley went to the New York Jets, Suggs latched on with Arizona and Smith agreed to terms with Green Bay.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL