1 killed, 3 injured in south-suburban Chicago club shooting

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 3/13/2019 7:44 AM
HARVEY, Ill. -- Authorities say one person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting at south-suburban Chicago nightclub.

Harvey Police Chief Greg Thomas said the man who died in the early Wednesday shooting at Boogie Nights in Harvey was the 25-year-old son of a Harvey police officer. The three injured victims were taken to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions weren't immediately available.

Thomas says three people were shot inside the club before moving outside where the fourth victim was fatally shot. Police said two of the people shot inside the club are security guards.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the shooting. Harvey police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating.

Harvey is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of downtown Chicago.

