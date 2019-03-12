The Latest: LB Preston Smith leaving Redskins for Packers

The Latest on NFL free agency (all times EDT):

11:10 a.m.

A person with knowledge of the move says the Green Bay Packers have agreed to sign linebacker Preston Smith to a $52 million, four-year contract with $16 million guaranteed.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal cannot become official until Wednesday.

Smith, 26, leaves the Washington Redskins and is expected to improve Green Bay's pass rush. Smith had four sacks and 53 tackles in 2018, and has 24 1-2 during his four-year career since Washington drafted him in the second round in 2015

___

11 a.m.

Four-time Pro Bowl middle linebacker C.J. Mosley is headed out of Baltimore after the Ravens abandoned hope of matching an offer made by the New York Jets.

The Ravens hoped to keep Mosley, an unrestricted free agent who led the team in tackles twice since being selected in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft. But first-year general manager Eric DeCosta couldn't come up with enough money to keep the five-year veteran, who was an AP second-team All-Pro in 2014 and 2015-18. Mosley has had at least 100 tackles in every season but 2016, when he missed two games with an injury and finished with 92.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, DeCosta said, "We stretched our budget, and we thought we made a compelling offer to him."

It wasn't good enough after the Jets reportedly offered $85 million over five years.

DeCosta said, "The Jets just made such a powerful offer that as an organization it just didn't make sense for us. That's no reflection on how we feel about C.J. as a person and as a player in this community."

The deal does not become official until Wednesday, when the NFL formally begins a new year.

___

10:30 a.m.

The Browns beefed up their defensive line before NFL free agency opened.

Vikings tackle Sheldon Richardson agreed Tuesday to a three-year, $39 million contract with Cleveland, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

Richardson, who has played with three other teams since 2013 and been suspended twice by the NFL, will receive $21.5 million guaranteed, said the person who spoke on the condition of anonymity because league rules prohibit teams from announcing signings until 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

ESPN was first to report Richardson's agreement.

Richardson's imminent signing addresses a major need for the Browns, who wanted to upgrade their interior pass rush and give help to Pro Bowler Myles Garrett. It's the second move up front in the last week by general manager John Dorsey, who acquired edge rusher Olivier Vernon in a trade with the New York Giants.

Richardson spent last season with Minnesota, where he had 49 tackles and 4 Â½ sacks in 16 games. The 28-year-old was the No. 13 overall pick by the Jets in 2013.

In six seasons, Richardson has 23 Â½ sacks and 195 tackles in 87 games. Richardson was the AP's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2013 with the Jets.

While talented, Richardson has also run into some trouble.

He was suspended for the first four games in 2015 season for violating the substance-abuse policy for testing positive for marijuana. The league also suspended him for the first game in 2016 under its personal-conduct policy after he tried to outrun police in St. Louis, driving his Bentley at 143 mph before being stopped.

___

