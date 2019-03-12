 
Indiana

Indiana offers nonbinary gender option on licenses, IDs

 
Associated Press
Updated 3/12/2019 8:59 AM
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is now offering driver's licenses and state identification cards with a nonbinary gender option for residents who don't identify as male or female.


The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the third option was made available this month.

Bureau spokeswoman Susie Guyer says the agency decided to offer the option based on a recommendation by the American Academy of Motor Vehicle Administrators.

Indiana law requires every application for a driver's license or ID card to include information about the applicant's gender. Guyer says residents can now choose the third option "X'' instead of the traditional options of "M'' or "F."

Guyer says an applicant must present documentation that proves a permanent gender change, such as an amended birth certificate or doctor's statement.

