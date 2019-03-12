Plane carrying 4 passengers crash in southern Illinois
Updated 3/12/2019 4:34 PM
hello
WATERLOO, Ill. -- A single engine aircraft believed to have been carrying four passengers has crashed in southern Illinois.
Authorities say the plane went down Tuesday northeast of Waterloo, in Monroe County.
The identity and conditions of the passengers wasn't immediately known.
The Federal Aviation Administration reported a single-engine Piper PA-32 crashed while on its way to St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia, Illinois. Information on what caused it to crash, was not immediately available.
Waterloo is located about 24 miles (39 km) southeast of St. Louis.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.