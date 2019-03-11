Detroit faces Brooklyn on 5-game win streak

Detroit Pistons (34-31, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (35-33, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit is looking to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Pistons take on Brooklyn.

The Nets are 20-16 on their home court. Brooklyn ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 45.9 rebounds. Ed Davis leads the Nets with 8.5 boards.

The Pistons have gone 13-18 away from home. Detroit is 12-16 in games decided by 10 points or more. The Nets won the last meeting between these two squads 120-119 on Oct. 31. Spencer Dinwiddie led the way with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: D'Angelo Russell has averaged 20.4 points and 3.6 rebounds for the Nets. Caris LeVert has averaged 3.6 assists and 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Andre Drummond has shot 53.5 percent and is averaging 17.6 points for the Pistons. Wayne Ellington has averaged 2.8 made 3-pointers and scored 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 8-2, averaging 117.5 points, 43.8 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 113.5 points, 46.6 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points on 43.1 percent shooting.

Nets Injuries: Treveon Graham: out (back soreness).

Pistons Injuries: Bruce Brown Jr.: out (ankle), Zaza Pachulia: day to day (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.