 
NFL

New York Giants re-sign restricted free agent OL Pulley

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 3/11/2019 1:08 PM
hello
                                                                                                                                                                                                   

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants have re-signed center Spencer Pulley to a three-year, $9.6 million contract.

The Giants announced the signing of the restricted free agent on Monday, just days after re-signing fellow center Jon Halapio.

The 25-year-old Pulley played in 13 games last season, starting nine at center. He was the Giants' third center. Halapio sustained a major leg injury early in the season and was replaced by John Greco. Pulley took over in Week 7.

An undrafted free agent, Pulley made the San Diego Chargers roster and played in all 16 games at center, left guard and right guard. He started all 16 games at center in 2017, the year the Chargers moved to Los Angeles.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 