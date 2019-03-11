Chicago Bears re-sign TE Ben Braunecker to 2-year contract
Updated 3/11/2019 1:15 PM
CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bears have re-signed tight end Ben Braunecker to a two-year contract.
The 6-foot-4 Braunecker made three starts for the Bears last season, including the playoff loss to Philadelphia, and appeared in 16 games in all. In three seasons, he has seven catches for 83 yards. He has 11 tackles on special teams.
The undrafted free agent out of Harvard joined the Bears in 2016. Terms were not disclosed in Monday's announcement.
