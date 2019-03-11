 
NFL

Free Agency-Chargers Capsule

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 3/11/2019 4:40 PM
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (13-5)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Geremy Davis, LB Kyle Emanuel, TE Antonio Gates, P Donnie Jones, DT Corey Liuget, DT Brandon Mebane, S Adrian Phillips, DT Darius Philon, LB Hayes Pullard, QB Geno Smith, DT Damion Square, CB Jason Verrett, WR Tyrel Williams.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: CB Trevor Williams.

NEEDS: Chargers didn't have much depth at linebacker last year, and with three LBs slated to become unrestricted free agents, position becomes even more important to address in free agency and draft. Chargers would like to re-sign Phillips, who was All-Pro selection on special teams, along with retaining Liuget, Square and Williams.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $22.7 million. Besides free agency, Chargers have to address QB Philip Rivers and RB Melvin Gordon entering final year of their contracts.

