Free Agency-Patriots Capsule

hello

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (14-5)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: K Stephen Gostkowski, P Ryan Allen, WR Cordarrelle Patterson, WR Chris Hogan, WR Phillip Dorsett, LT Trent Brown, RT LaAdrian Waddle, DE Trey Flowers, CB Jason McCourty, CB Eric Rowe, DT Malcom Brown, DT Danny Shelton, DE John Simon, LB Ramon Huber, C Brian Schwenke, LB Albert McClellan, LT Ulrick John.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Josh Gordon, CB Jonathan Jones.

NEEDS: All eyes are on TE Rob Gronkowski as he ponders retirement for second straight offseason. Depth is needed after New England released his backup Dwayne Allen, leaving Jacob Hollister as only other tight end on roster to play last season. Defensive line is also big priority. Flowers will get attention from teams offering big paydays. There's also no guarantee Shelton or Brown will be re-signed. QB Tom Brady have yet another revamped receiving group. Super Bowl MVP WR Julian Edelman will be 33 and entering final season of his deal. Patterson, Hogan and Dorsett have had moments over last two seasons, but none is a lock to return.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $10.7 million.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL