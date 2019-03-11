Free Agency-Dolphins Capsule

MIAMI DOLPHINS (7-9)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Stephone Anthony, RB Brandon Bolden, TE A.J. Derby, QB David Fales, TE MarQueis Gray, RB Frank Gore, DE William Hayes, DT Evander "Ziggy" Hood, OT Ja'Wuan James, C Wesley Johnson, QB Brock Osweiler, C Travis Swanson, DE Cameron Wake, DT Sylvester Williams, OT Sam Young.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: C Jake Brendel, WR Leonte Carroo, LB Mike Hull, RB Senorise Perry.

NEEDS: Owner Stephen Ross has ordered roster overhaul under new coach Brian Flores and acknowledges it may take several seasons to build winner. Dolphins say they won't try to lose in 2019, but they're not in win-now mode either, which means they're unlikely to make much splash in free agency. Most moves probably will involve departure of expensive veterans, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill. They'll need caretaker replacement for him, and might try to plug other holes with second-tier free agents as well. Blueprint for turnaround under Flores depends mostly on talent acquired in draft.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $19 million.

