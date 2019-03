The Latest: Trump budget relies on rosy projection of growth

In this March 6, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. The federal budget deficit is ballooning on Trump’s watch and few in Washington seem to care. And the political dynamics that enabled bipartisan deficit-cutting deals decades ago has disappeared. That’s the reality that will greet Trump’s latest budget, which probably will promptly be shelved after it’s received by Congress on Monday. Associated Press

FILE- In this Dec. 3, 2018, file photo White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow talks with reporters about trade negotiations with China, at the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump’s top economist is brushing off concerns about rising budget deficits and slowing economic growth in advance of the release of the president’s 2020 budget. Kudlow says Trump’s budget “points a steady glide path” toward lower federal spending and federal borrowing as a share of the nation’s economy. The budget proposal will be released on Monday, March 11, 2019. Associated Press

Office of Management and Budget staff delivers President Donald Trump's 2020 budget outline to the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 11, 2019. Trump's new budget calls for billions more for his border wall, with steep cuts in domestic programs but increases for military spending. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- The Latest on President Donald Trump's proposed 2020 budget (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is relying on an optimistic projection of 3.1 percent economic growth to bring his proposed $4.7 trillion budget into balance in the future, along with accounting shuffles and steep cuts to domestic programs.

The 2020 budget released Monday projects a $1.1 trillion deficit for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.

Trump is banking on robust economic growth, but some economists say the boost from the Republican tax cuts are waning. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office projects growth to slow to 1.7 percent in coming years.

Presidential budgets are rarely enacted, but Trump's sets up a new confrontation with Congress. He proposes boosting defense dollars but shifting some of it to a contingency account that doesn't count toward budget caps. He also wants an additional $8.6 billion for the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

___

8:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump's budget chief confirms that the president will ask Congress for $8.6 billion for his proposed wall along the U.S. border with Mexico as part of his 2020 budget proposal.

Russ Vought, the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, says the "the border situation is deteriorating by the day" with "record numbers of apprehensions." The $8.6 billion is in addition to the billions of dollars Trump seeks to secure for the wall through the national emergency at the border he declared last month.

Vought, speaking on CNBC, says the proposed budget will also have cuts in discretionary spending, such as foreign aid and in welfare "reforms." He added that the White House also wants "reforms" to student loans and federal retirement programs.

Vought said, "Many of the reforms that we have are not what we would call a cut. Many of them are savings and reforms to make programs work better."

Democrats have called the proposed cuts to essential services "dangerous."

___

12:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump's new budget is returning to an old fight over spending on a border wall with Mexico.

The president's proposal, set for release Monday, also seeks to increase spending for the military but cut back sharply on money for domestic programs in the name of fiscal responsibility.

Trump's acting budget chief, Russ Vought, says the administration has "prioritized reining in reckless Washington spending."

Democrats aren't buying it. The chairman of the House Budget Committee, congressman John Yarmuth of Kentucky, calls the proposed cuts to essential services "dangerous."

Congress' top Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate leader Chuck Schumer, predict that Trump's latest demand for border wall money will result in another defeat for the president. They say the money would be better spent on rebuilding the country.