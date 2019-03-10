Fan runs onto field, punches player in English soccer derby

BIRMINGAM, England -- A spectator ran onto the field and threw a punch at Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish during a derby game at Birmingham on Sunday.

The incident happened less than 10 minutes into the second-tier Championship game in central England when Grealish was in the Birmingham penalty area. The fan ran from behind Grealish and swung his right arm at the midfielder, striking the side of his head.

The intruder was quickly restrained by stewards as several other Villa players rushed in to confront him. He was led away by police, blowing kisses to the crowd as he left.

West Midlands Police say the man was arrested.

