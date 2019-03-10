Fan runs onto field, punches player in English soccer derby
Updated 3/10/2019 8:02 AM
hello
BIRMINGAM, England -- A spectator ran onto the field and threw a punch at Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish during a derby game at Birmingham on Sunday.
The incident happened less than 10 minutes into the second-tier Championship game in central England when Grealish was in the Birmingham penalty area. The fan ran from behind Grealish and swung his right arm at the midfielder, striking the side of his head.
The intruder was quickly restrained by stewards as several other Villa players rushed in to confront him. He was led away by police, blowing kisses to the crowd as he left.
West Midlands Police say the man was arrested.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.