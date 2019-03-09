BC-BKC--Notre Dame-Pittsburgh Long Box

 
PITTSBURGH 56, NOTRE DAME 53
FGFTReb
NOTRE DAMEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Laszewski357-113-43-70223
Mooney351-112-42-13144
Gibbs403-110-10-2648
Hubb393-90-01-3717
Goodwin363-84-41-61110
Durham100-21-20-2031
Doherty40-00-00-1000
Nelligan10-00-00-0000
Totals20017-5210-157-34151553

Percentages: FG .327, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Laszewski 6-9, Gibbs 2-8, Hubb 1-5, Mooney 0-1, Goodwin 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 10 (12 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 5 (Durham 2, Hubb, Laszewski, Mooney).

Turnovers: 10 (Gibbs 3, Mooney 3, Hubb 2, Durham , Laszewski).

Steals: 0.

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PITTSBURGHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Chukwuka331-10-04-6142
Johnson364-142-41-56010
Mascaro--0-00-00-0000
N'Dir132-40-00-2206
Wilson-Frame374-170-02-52212
McGowens356-102-30-32416
Toney233-70-01-4026
Ellison161-20-10-4112
Brown71-30-02-2022
Totals20022-584-810-31141556

Percentages: FG .379, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Wilson-Frame 4-10, N'Dir 2-3, McGowens 2-4, Toney 0-1, Johnson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 8 (9 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 2 (Chukwuka, McGowens).

Turnovers: 8 (Johnson 3, McGowens 2, N'Dir 2, Toney).

Steals: 6 (Ellison 2, Johnson 2, McGowens 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Notre Dame2627-53
Pittsburgh2531-56

A_8,602 (12,508).

