BC-BKC--Notre Dame-Pittsburgh Long Box
Updated 3/9/2019 2:21 PM
hello
|PITTSBURGH 56, NOTRE DAME 53
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NOTRE DAME
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Laszewski
|35
|7-11
|3-4
|3-7
|0
|2
|23
|Mooney
|35
|1-11
|2-4
|2-13
|1
|4
|4
|Gibbs
|40
|3-11
|0-1
|0-2
|6
|4
|8
|Hubb
|39
|3-9
|0-0
|1-3
|7
|1
|7
|Goodwin
|36
|3-8
|4-4
|1-6
|1
|1
|10
|Durham
|10
|0-2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|1
|Doherty
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Nelligan
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-52
|10-15
|7-34
|15
|15
|53
Percentages: FG .327, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Laszewski 6-9, Gibbs 2-8, Hubb 1-5, Mooney 0-1, Goodwin 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 10 (12 PTS).
Blocked Shots: 5 (Durham 2, Hubb, Laszewski, Mooney).
Turnovers: 10 (Gibbs 3, Mooney 3, Hubb 2, Durham , Laszewski).
Steals: 0.
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PITTSBURGH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Chukwuka
|33
|1-1
|0-0
|4-6
|1
|4
|2
|Johnson
|36
|4-14
|2-4
|1-5
|6
|0
|10
|Mascaro
|--
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|N'Dir
|13
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|6
|Wilson-Frame
|37
|4-17
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|2
|12
|McGowens
|35
|6-10
|2-3
|0-3
|2
|4
|16
|Toney
|23
|3-7
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|6
|Ellison
|16
|1-2
|0-1
|0-4
|1
|1
|2
|Brown
|7
|1-3
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|22-58
|4-8
|10-31
|14
|15
|56
Percentages: FG .379, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Wilson-Frame 4-10, N'Dir 2-3, McGowens 2-4, Toney 0-1, Johnson 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 8 (9 PTS).
Blocked Shots: 2 (Chukwuka, McGowens).
Turnovers: 8 (Johnson 3, McGowens 2, N'Dir 2, Toney).
Steals: 6 (Ellison 2, Johnson 2, McGowens 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Notre Dame
|26
|27-53
|Pittsburgh
|25
|31-56
A_8,602 (12,508).
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.