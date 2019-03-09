No. 8 Maryland slips by Michigan for program's 1,000th win

Maryland guard Taylor Mikesell, left, and Michigan forward Naz Hillmon, right, fight for control of the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball semifinal game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 9, 2019. Associated Press

Maryland head coach Brenda Frese gestures in the first half of an NCAA college basketball semifinal game against Michigan at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 9, 2019. Associated Press

Michigan forward Naz Hillmon, center, cuts between Maryland guard Blair Watson, right, and forward Shakira Austin, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball semifinal game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 9, 2019. Associated Press

Michigan head coach Kim Barnes Arico yells to her team as they played against Maryland in the first half of an NCAA college basketball semifinal game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 9, 2019. Associated Press

Michigan forward Kayla Robbins (5) drives on Maryland forward Brianna Fraser (34) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball semifinal game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 9, 2019. Associated Press

Michigan guard Deja Church (20) looks to shoot over Maryland forward Brianna Fraser (34) and guard Sara Vujacic (32) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball semifinal game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 9, 2019. Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS -- Kaila Charles made two free throws with 10.3 seconds left to help No. 8 Maryland top Michigan 73-72 on Saturday for the program's 1,000th victory.

Charles finished with 22 points as the Terrapins (28-3) advanced to their fifth consecutive Big Ten Tournament title game. It was their 13th win in their last 14 games.

Nicole Munger scored 20 points for Michigan (21-11), which fumbled away an inbounds pass and a chance for the win with 1.5 seconds left. Naz Hillmon had 16.

The Wolverines almost ruined Maryland's milestone moment by pushing the regular-season conference champs to the wire. Hillmon's putback with 21.8 seconds left gave Michigan a 72-71 lead.

It looked as if it might hold up when the refs awarded Terrapins coach Brenda Frese a timeout with 10.3 seconds to go, a split second before Charles split a double team and got a short jumper to roll in.

Instead, Charles was fouled coming out of the timeout and made both foul shots to give Maryland the lead.

The Wolverines had two chances to win but Shakira Austin swatted Amy Dilk's short runner out of bound and Hallie Thome lost the ball coming out of another timeout.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: Nobody wants to see Michigan in the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines are playing with confidence, having fun and winning games. And it's made a difference. On Jan. 28, the Wolverines were 10th in the conference standings. Since then, they climbed six spots to earn a double-bye, beat Wisconsin in overtime to reach their first semifinal since 2001 and nearly pulled off a stunner against the Terps.

Maryland: The Terrapins certainly were out of sync. They had seven turnovers in the second quarter, nine in the first half and trailed at halftime for only the sixth time this season. But they got things together in the nick of time. It could hurt their argument for a No. 2 seed - especially if they struggle again Sunday.

STAT PACK

Michigan: Hailey Brown finished with 14 points. Dilk, a freshman, had eight points and 11 assists in her hometown. ... The Wolverines are now 0-5 all-time in Big Ten tourney semifinal games. ... Michigan was 10 of 18 on 3-pointers, had 11 steals and forced 15 turnovers.

Maryland: Blair Watson scored 14 points, Stephanie Jones had 12 and Channise Lewis added 10. Charles and Watson each had six rebounds while Lewis had six assists. ... Austin finished with three blocks, giving her a school-record 83 this season. ... The Terrapins shot 68.8 percent from the field in the third quarter. ... Maryland is one of 12 Division I schools with 1,000 victories and is 4-1 in Big Ten title games.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Heads home to find out where it plays in the postseason

Maryland: Will play for its fourth Big Ten Tournament crown in five years Sunday against either No. 10 Iowa or Rutgers.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25