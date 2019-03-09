Finland's outgoing premier may bow out as party chair

Finland's resigned Prime Minister attends an interview with public broadcaster YLE in Helsinki, Finland, Saturday, March 9, 2019. Sipila's center-right government resigned Friday after the governing coalition failed to agree on and push through a planned social and health reform. (Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP) Associated Press

HELSINKI -- Finland's outgoing prime minister, who abruptly tendered the resignation of his center-right government just weeks before the general election, says he won't seek to remain as chairman of his party next year if support continues to decline.

Juha Sipila, now heading a caretaker government in the Nordic country, told Finnish public broadcaster YLE on Saturday that polls showing 14-percent support for the ruling Center Party meant "that I won't for sure be running as a (chairman) candidate with that kind of support" at the 2020 party congress.

Sipila had headed a three-party coalition government since 2015, deciding in a surprise move Friday to step down because of the Cabinet's failure to push through a social and health reform package.

Finland will hold a parliamentary election on April 14.