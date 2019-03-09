Lake County concerned about power lines at fairgrounds
Updated 3/9/2019 9:37 AM
CROWN POINT, Ind. -- Safety is on stage, months before the next Lake County Fair.
County commissioners have hired a contractor to come up with a plan to bury power lines at the fairgrounds. Commissioner Jerry Tippy says many utility poles are rotted and unstable.
The power lines are also above some of the fair's most popular areas, increasing risk if a vehicle strikes a pole. Separately, the contractor will look at the condition of three buildings at the fairgrounds. They might need to be repaired or demolished.
The Lake County Fair in northwestern Indiana runs from Aug. 2-11. There are rides, games, a monster truck show, pig races and demolition derbies.
