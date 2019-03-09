Officials say turbulence injures people aboard Turkish Airlines flight into New York's JFK Airport
Updated 3/9/2019 8:04 PM
hello
NEW YORK -- Officials say turbulence injures people aboard Turkish Airlines flight into New York's JFK Airport.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.