AP Source: Browns trading G Zeitler to Giants for DE Vernon

CLEVELAND -- A person familiar with the deal says the Cleveland Browns have traded guard Kevin Zeitler to the New York Giants in exchange for defensive end Olivier Vernon.

The teams are also swapping draft picks, with the Browns getting No. 132 for pick No. 155, said the person who spoke Friday to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the trade.

Zeitler just completed his second season with the Browns, who signed him as a free agent in 2017. He was one of Cleveland's best linemen last season, helping anchor the group following Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas' retirement.

Zeitler's spot will likely be filled by Austin Corbett, a second-round pick last season. Zeitler joins an underperforming line in New York that he should upgrade significantly.

The 28-year-old Vernon started 39 games over three seasons with the Giants. He'll give the Browns needed depth up front. Vernon spent his first four NFL seasons with Miami.

